OVERVIEW

-- We lowered our ratings on 11 classes from JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2007-LDP12, a U.S. CMBS transaction.

-- In addition, we affirmed our ratings on six other classes from the same transaction.

-- Our rating actions primarily reflect our analysis of the transaction using our U.S. CMBS conduit/fusion criteria, the deal structure, and the liquidity available to the trust.

-- We lowered our rating on class K to 'D (sf)' because we expect interest shortfalls to continue and we believe the accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the foreseeable future.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on 11 classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2007-LDP12, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. Concurrently, we affirmed our ratings on six other classes from the same transaction (see list).