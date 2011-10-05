Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side -WSJ
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 05-
OVERVIEW
-- We lowered our ratings on 11 classes from JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2007-LDP12, a U.S. CMBS transaction.
-- In addition, we affirmed our ratings on six other classes from the same transaction.
-- Our rating actions primarily reflect our analysis of the transaction using our U.S. CMBS conduit/fusion criteria, the deal structure, and the liquidity available to the trust.
-- We lowered our rating on class K to 'D (sf)' because we expect interest shortfalls to continue and we believe the accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the foreseeable future.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on 11 classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2007-LDP12, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. Concurrently, we affirmed our ratings on six other classes from the same transaction (see list).
