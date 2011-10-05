(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 05- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banque Federale Mutualiste's (BFM) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-' and Short-term IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

BFM's ratings reflect its low-risk core business, healthy profitability, acceptable capital and solid funding profile. It also factors in the bank's limited franchise and high exposure to potentially vulnerable European peripheral sovereigns. Significant deterioration of the credit quality of its subsidiary Banque Francaise's (BF) corporate loans portfolio and/or exposure to European peripheral sovereigns would put BFM's ratings under pressure.

BFM enhanced its capital base in 2010, after severe deterioration triggered by the Urbania fraud in 2009. In H210, the bank issued fresh capital (EUR10m) and undated deeply subordinated debt (EUR2.1m). BFM also converted subordinated debt into capital advances (EUR17.1m), which were redeemed in March 2011. Consumer loan diversion onto BFM's commercial partner accounts, Societe Generale's (SG; 'A+'/Stable), launched in November 2010 to reduce capital requirements, ended in March 2011. These equity base increases, combined with a downsizing of BFM's risk-weighted assets, allowed the bank's Tier 1 ratio to meet the 9% minimum set by the French bank regulator (10.48% at end-H111) and Fitch core capital ratio to reach 10.59% at end-H111. Fitch expects BFM's capital ratios to stabilise at their current acceptable level.

BFM's business model remains resilient. The bank mainly provides consumer loans and saving products to civil servants in France. At end-H111, 94% of its loan book consisted of a EUR1.7bn granular and relatively low-risk (no revolving facilities) consumer loan portfolio. As much as 97% of these facilities were granted through an established and exclusive partnership with SG. However, its commercial loan book (EUR145.5m at end-H111), inherited from the consolidation of BF in 2009 and now managed in run-off, could bring asset quality deterioration. The overall impaired loan ratio remains acceptable for a consumer finance bank, although it had risen to 5.71% at end-H111 due to slight asset quality deterioration but also to declining gross loans as a result of the loan diversion process.

BFM's securities portfolio is largely composed of highly rated bonds (average rating 'A'). However, sizeable exposure to Portuguese, Irish and Italian sovereigns (EUR410m at end-H111, ie a high 232% of Fitch core capital) is a concern given the current euro zone sovereign crisis and pending sovereign debt restructuring risk.

BFM's funding profile is solid. Its stable deposit base accounted for 98.5% of funding at end-H111, and the bank has no reliance on wholesale markets. Liquidity is heightened by a EUR350m credit line from SG and BFM's significant repoable liquid assets portfolio.

BFM is a small cooperative bank and is 53.24%-owned by MFP Services (MFPS), a small insurance company. Although MFPS's management has confirmed its commitment to supporting BFM, Fitch does not rate MFPS and therefore considers that the extent of this potential support remains unknown and cannot be relied upon.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'

Individual Rating: affirmed at 'C/D'

Support Rating: affirmed at '5'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No floor'