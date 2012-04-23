(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 23 - Fitch Ratings is providing a more detailed explanation of its rating rationale for
Union National Bank (UNB; 'A+'/Stable), following its recent affirmation of the bank's
ratings (see 'Fitch Affirms Union National Bank at 'A+'; Outlook Stable' dated 20 April at
www.fitchratings.com).
UNB's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's belief that there is an
extremely high probability that support would be provided by the UAE authorities, if required,
given the authorities' long record of support for domestic banks, and the Abu Dhabi government's
substantial (50%) ownership of UNB. In addition, Fitch believes that support would be
forthcoming from the Abu Dhabi government ('AA'/Stable/F1+).
The Viability Rating reflects the bank's satisfactory liquidity, adequate capital and asset
quality which remains reasonable, despite some deterioration largely stemming from the bank's
real estate related lending and exposure to Dubai government-related entities undergoing
restructuring. The VR also reflects substantial loan concentration, and the still-uncertain
operating environment.
The IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to Fitch's view of the
creditworthiness of the UAE and Abu Dhabi authorities and Fitch's view of their continuing
propensity to support the banking system. There is little upside for the VR. It would be
adversely affected by deterioration in asset quality significant enough to materially weaken the
bank's capital..
Core earnings remained strong in 2011 with rising pre-impairment operating profit driven
mainly by net interest income. Impairment charges rose in 2011, and remained well above the
historical average for the bank. However, at AED594m, the charges absorbed only a relatively
moderate 28% of pre-impairment operating profit, a proportion that compares well with most of
the bank's peers. Fitch expects impairment charges to remain fairly high in 2012.
Excluding the bank's exposure to Dubai World, the non-performing loan ratio stood
at 3.7% at end-2011. This ratio includes the bank's exposure to Dubai Holding, which is
currently undergoing restructuring. There are still signs of pressure on loan quality, with
indications of a probable weakening during 2012, mainly because of ongoing pressures in some
segments of the real estate market, and the uncertainties surrounding the debt restructuring of
various troubled Dubai government-related entities. In Fitch's opinion, the level of further
impairments should be manageable.
Abu Dhabi-based UNB operates principally in the UAE, but with a growing franchise in Egypt
through the 94.9%-owned Union National Bank-Egypt (UNB-Egypt). UNB had approximately a 5% share
of UAE banking sector assets at end-2011. UNB is predominantly a corporate bank with a growing
retail business.
UNB's ratings are:
Long-term IDR 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR 'F1'
Viability Rating 'bbb'
Support Rating '1'
Support Rating Floor 'A+'
EMTN programme 'A+'/'F1'
Senior unsecured notes 'A+'