(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 19 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed the performance of AyT Caixa Sabadell Hipotecario I
and have also applied our 2012 counterparty criteria.
-- On Oct. 15, 2012, we lowered to BBB-/Negative/A-3 our long- and
short-term ratings on BBVA, the bank account provider for the transaction. Based on
the latest amended bank account agreement, under our 2012 counterparty criteria, the maximum
rating achievable for the class A notes is 'A-(sf)'.
-- On Nov. 23, 2012, we lowered our long- and short-term ratings on CECA
to 'BB+/B', withdrew the ratings, and and assigned 'BB+/B' ratings to
Cecabank--a newly created commercial bank and the swap provider for AyT Caixa
Sabadell Hipotecario I.
-- Under our 2012 counterparty criteria, a swap counterparty rated 'BB+'
is not eligible to support a rating on the notes that is above 'BB+'.
Therefore, we did not give benefit to the swap in our analysis.
-- Our analysis indicates that the collateral performance and structural
features for this transaction have deteriorated significantly since the last
interest payment date. Accordingly, and taking into account the unmitigated
swap provider counterparty risk, we have lowered to 'A- (sf)' from 'A+ (sf)'
our rating on the class A notes.
-- Caixa Sabadell (now part of BBVA group) originated and currently
services the loans backing this Spanish RMBS transaction that is only exposed
to obligors located in the Catalunya region.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to'A- (sf)' from 'A+ (sf)' its credit
rating on AyT Caixa Sabadell Hipotecario I Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos' class A notes.
Today's downgrade follows the application of our 2012 counterparty criteria
(see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology and Assumptions," published on
Nov. 29, 2012). We have also reviewed the transaction's performance by
conducting a credit and cash flow analysis.