BRIEF-QVT Financial reports 5.08 pct passive stake in Agenus
* QVT Financial Lp reports a 5.08 percent passive stake in Agenus Inc as of January 24, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHW6OQ Further company coverage:
Apr 23 Spain's insurance industry
* Moody's : Strongest Spanish insurers will benefit from banking consolidation
* QVT Financial Lp reports a 5.08 percent passive stake in Agenus Inc as of January 24, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHW6OQ Further company coverage:
* TPG Specialty Lending - in connection with previously announced private offering, issued additional $15 million amount of 4.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2022 Source text - http://bit.ly/2jMfCFj Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The U.S. Labor Department is looking into delaying the implementation date of its new fiduciary rule governing the advice that brokers can give about retirement investments, it said on Friday, after President Donald Trump called for a review that could ultimately lead to scrapping it.