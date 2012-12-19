(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Transurban Finance Company Pty Ltd's senior secured bank debt and capital markets facilities at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable.

The rating reflects the demonstrated resilience of Transurban's road portfolio over the past five years, the importance of its roads to local transportation networks, particularly in Australia, and the on-going strength of the Australian economy. Australia's real GDP growth dipped to 1.5% in FY09, but rebounded to 3.4% in FY12 and the economy stayed out of a recession throughout the global financial crisis. Transurban benefitted from this strength, with solid growth in revenues and EBITDA during the period. In New South Wales its network of the Eastern Distributor M1 (Fitch: 'A-'/Stable), Hills M2, South West Motorway M5 (Fitch: 'A-'/Stable), Westlink M7 (Fitch: 'BBB+'/Stable), and the Lane Cove Tunnel make up the bulk of Sydney's orbital road network. In Melbourne the Citylink road (which contributes more than half of Transurban's proportional EBITDA) serves as an important connection between the city and the primary Melbourne airport as well as to the south-eastern suburbs.

In FY12 Transurban experienced notably slower growth in its road traffic. This is partly due to somewhat slower economic growth over the past nine months as the commodity sector has cooled off and consumption growth has declined, and the strong Australian dollar has negatively impacted export sectors. However the government's forecast for Australian FY13 GDP growth of 3.0% is still relatively strong, and unemployment remains fairly low at 5.2%. Lower traffic numbers for several of Transurban's roads are mainly attributable to asset-specific events such as disruption from road-expansion works, resurfacing, and congestion. As these events are concluded, Fitch expects that traffic growth will return to a moderate level.

The US portfolio, owned through Transurban's 75% interest in the DRIVe joint venture with CP2, has been less successful to-date. Traffic on the Pocahontas 895 toll road in Virginia, purchased in 2006, has been much lower than anticipated, resulting in an impairment charge of AUD138m on Transurban's 2012 accounts. Construction of the 495 Express Lanes near Washington DC was completed on budget and ahead of schedule. The road opened in November 2012, so the traffic is yet to be established. The third project is the 95 Express Lanes, which began construction in August 2012 and which Transurban announced will be the last project to be undertaken by DRIVe. The DRIVe portfolio currently makes up less than 1% of Transurban's proportional EBITDA. Volume risk across Transurban's full US and Australia road portfolio is assessed as Midrange.

Transurban's concession agreements allow it to increase tolls at a rate equivalent to CPI, and in some cases at a higher rate if CPI is below a certain level. While traffic growth has been generally robust across the Australian portfolio, this eventually creates higher congestion and slower traffic, potentially decreasing the value of using the roads versus competing transportation choices. This can increase price elasticity, making it more difficult to implement the maximum toll increases without incurring traffic declines. While this can in some cases be managed through capacity enhancement, such projects are expensive, disrupt traffic, and will eventually reach a limit as traffic corridors are fully utilised. Price risk is assessed as Midrange.

Transurban has undertaken larger projects successfully, both in the US and Australia. Road construction, operations, and maintenance are conventional, low-risk work undertaken by experienced contractors. The 495 Express Lanes in the US were completed on budget and ahead of schedule by Fluor Lanes LLC, who will also be designing and building the I-95 Express Lanes. Agreements for expansion projects have provided for a level of cost recovery through higher tolls or extended concession periods. The M2 upgrade project is being undertaken by Leighton Construction, a large and experienced builder which also worked on construction of the M7. Following completion of the M2 upgrade, there will be a one-off increase in tolls of 8% and the concession period will be extended by four years to 2046. For the M5 widening project the government will contribute AUD50m of the AUD400m cost and the concession period will be extended by 3.3 years to 2026. Infrastructure development and renewal is assessed as Stronger.

Transurban maintains a high level of interest rate hedging on its debt portfolio (98% at 30 June 2012), well above the covenanted 75%. Transurban's corporate debt portfolio consists entirely of bullet maturities, and has a solid track record of refinancing its debt well in advance of maturity. It has also been successful in expanding its lender base across banks and capital markets, and earlier this year completed a CAD250m EMTN issue. The lengthy concession periods for Transurbans roads help to allow deferral of amortisation at the current time. However the reliance on bullet maturities introduces an additional level of risk as compared to similarly-rated peers internationally which have amortising debt structures. Debt structure risk is assessed as Weaker.

Of Transurban's eight operating assets, seven have non-recourse debt at the project level. As a result, Transurban's corporate debt is structurally subordinated and relies in part on dividend cash flows from those projects for debt service, making its Senior Interest Coverage Ratio (SICR) more sensitive to revenue fluctuations on those roads. The major exception is CityLink, which is 100% owned by Transurban and has no project-level debt. CityLink is a mature toll road with proven traffic demand and contributes more than half of Transurban's proportional EBITDA, providing stability to corporate debt service metrics. Transurban comfortably exceeds the SICR covenant of 2.0x for new debt issuance and 1.25x for lockup/default. Fitch's rating case calculation of Debt/EBITDA show the ratio declining to 5x over the next five years, as growing earnings allow the company to effectively reduce leverage. Debt service risk is assessed as Midrange.

With a high concentration of its roads in southeast Australia, Transurban would be vulnerable to a major economic downturn in that region. Its rating would come under pressure if such an event caused traffic levels to fall below Fitch's rating case assumptions. Transurban has AUD650m in debt facilities maturing over the next 18 months; any problems in completing the refinancings could also affect the rating. Finally, the rating will be subject to Transurban's ability to reduce debt/EBITDA in line with Fitch's ratings case forecast, and to commence amortisation of debt in the medium term.