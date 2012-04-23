(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 23 - Fitch ratings has affirmed the City of Madrid's
Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'A' with Negative Outlooks and
Short term foreign currency rating at 'F1'.
The affirmation reflects Madrid's solid economy, growing tax base and fiscal
flexibility. The ratings also factor in a volatile current margin, and
significant debt, including that of Madrid Calle 30, which is the 80%-owned
operating company for Madrid's key ring road.
The Outlook is Negative, in line with that of the sovereign, indicating that if
the Kingdom of Spain's ('A'/Negative/'F1') Issuer Default Rating was downgraded,
Fitch would downgrade the rating of the city of Madrid. Any deterioration of the
operating margin or an increase in direct debt would also put pressure on the
ratings. According to the current budgetary scenario contemplated by the city's
administration, such an outcome is very unlikely.
In 2011, the city assumed the debt of Madrid Calle 30, which had always been a
strong moral obligation of the city. Fitch considers that the assumption of this
debt (EUR2.2bn) was largely rating neutral. It will enable Madrid to start
reducing its spending. Overall, its outstanding debt - including the debt of
Madrid Calle 30 - decreased in 2011 to around EUR6.34bn from EUR6.70bn at
end-2010. This represented about 11.8x of the current balance generated in 2011
compared with 62.1x in 2010.
In February 2012, the city's administration decided to apply for a programme
initiated by the central government to convert commercial debt into financial
debt (royal decree 4/2012). Accordingly, Madrid presented another financial plan
to the central government at the beginning of April with initial debt of
EUR1,017m, which was received favourably by the Ministry of Finance. Madrid is
now obliged to present the Ministry of Finance with a follow-up every three
months. The main points of the plan were that Madrid will maintain a current
margin between 17%-21% during 2013-2018, and that total debt will quickly drop
to about EUR1,603m or 33% of its current revenue (170% in 2012).
Madrid is the political capital of the Autonomous Community of Madrid ('A/
Negative/'F1') and the political and economic capital of Spain ('A/
Negative/'F1'). With about 3.269m inhabitants at 1 January 2011, it is the
largest city in the country and accounts for 7% of the national population. Like
other cities in Spain, Madrid is responsible for town planning, street lighting,
waste collection and treatment, local police and public transport.