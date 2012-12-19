(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 19 -

Overview

-- The Nigerian State of Rivers has high exposure to oil-revenue volatility, a weak public finance system, large investment needs, and a very low level of financial management practices by international standards.

-- Rivers profits from favorable oil-revenue arrangements that allocate it a substantial share of the country's oil revenues, as well as massive operating surpluses, low to moderate debt, and adequate liquidity.

-- We are affirming our 'B/ngBBB+' ratings on Rivers.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Rivers' budgetary performance will evolve along the lines of our base-case scenario, the state will continue to implement financial management reforms, and the state's liquidity will not further worsen.

Rating Action

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has affirmed its 'B' long-term issuer credit rating and 'ngBBB+' Nigeria national scale rating on the Nigerian State of Rivers. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The ratings reflect our negative assessment of the Nigerian public finance system, which we view as subject to oil-revenue volatility and as generally lacking transparency and accountability. The ratings also factor in our view that Rivers' financial management still remains low by international standards, despite gradual improvements, mainly in information quality and disclosure. In addition, we believe that Rivers' expenditure flexibility is limited because of large development needs that constrain capital investments.

On the positive side, Rivers boasts a very healthy operating balance, which derives from favorable revenue arrangements allocating a substantial share of the country's oil revenues to Rivers; and a moderately low debt burden.

We consider that Rivers' financial management, which we view as a key element of the state's credit profile, is built on a weak foundation. Rivers' government is taking steps to modernize public sector administration, including a substantial upgrade in information technology (IT), and a move toward greater accountability. The state's financial management has taken positive steps toward better transparency and larger information disclosure over the past few years. Nevertheless, we believe that improvements in the remaining areas of financial management--including long-term financial planning, external risk management, budgeting processes, revenue and expenditure management, and the management of government-related entities--are more complex. We therefore anticipate that improvements in these areas could materialize at a slower pace.

We continue to see budgetary pressures in 2013, as Rivers continues to expand operating expenditure to modernize public administration; and invest heavily to upgrade its infrastructure. Consequently, we anticipate deficits after capital expenditure of about 11%-in 2012-2013 (versus 6% in 2011), and borrowing needs of about Nigerian naira (NGN) 70 billion (about US$0.4 billion) in 2013--which Rivers may tackle by issuing a bond.

We view Rivers' deficits after capital expenditure as a negative rating factor. Still, we anticipate that the state will continue to post excellent operating surpluses in 2012 and 2013; self-finance a large portion of programmed investments; maintain at least a neutral liquidity position; and back potential bond issuances by an irrevocable standing payment order (ISPO), through which the central government will deduct Rivers' debt service payment from its large statutory allocation. Furthermore, if higher spending sets the foundation for a more diverse economy and improves the efficiency of public administration, the overall impact on the ratings will be positive.

Our base-case scenario assumes that Rivers will gradually increase its internally generated revenues to approximately NGN70 billion by 2012; that capital expenditure will not surpass NGN220 billion annually on average in 2012-2013; and that oil prices and national oil and gas production will not substantially diverge from our current forecast of Bony light prices ranging between $98 and $88 per barrel by year-end 2013.

A very substantial part of Nigeria's natural gas deposits and crude oil production is located in Rivers. Major operators in the state include large multinational oil companies, and a cluster of private local companies. Periodic episodes of violence in the Niger River Delta have temporarily affected GDP growth or relocated economic activities in the past. However, we believe that oil-related activities should bolster sustainable employment in the long run--as Rivers' per capita GDP that is three times the domestic average shows--and, therefore, form a relatively solid tax base.

While our issuer credit rating on Rivers is 'B', we would not automatically assign the same rating to Rivers' debt issues. Specifically, some types of debt issues could contain structural features that enhance credit quality, such as an ISPO. In such cases, we may analyze the transaction structure and assign a rating that is different from the issuer credit rating.

Liquidity

We assess Rivers' liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, deteriorated from "very positive" previously, as our criteria define these terms. At year-end 2011, Rivers reported NGN66 billion in cash and equivalents and another NGN26 billion in a reserve fund. As of midyear 2012, Rivers continued to enjoy a relatively comfortable but diminishing liquidity position with NGN32 billion in cash holdings and the reserve fund at NGN34 billion.

We anticipate further erosion in Rivers' liquidity by year-end 2012, as a scheduled NGN100 billion bond issuance has been delayed until 2013. Thus, according to our estimate, cash holdings at year-end 2012 should total about NGN7 billion-NGN8 billion, based on our assumption of NGN230 billion in capital expenditure for 2012. We also expect that Rivers reserve fund should stay at NGN34 billion or higher until year-end 2012.

In total, we estimate that adjusted cash and equivalents at year-end 2012 should cover more than 80% of the state's debt service in 2013. Also, we believe liquidity is supported by strong cash flow generation capacity at the operating level (with operating surpluses estimated around NGN175 billion in 2013).

Our base-case scenario shows adequate and improving cash holdings for Rivers throughout 2013. This is based on our estimate of the state's liquidity at year-end 2012, our expectation that oil-related revenues will be cashed in regularly, our base-case forecast for oil and gas prices, our forecast of very strong cash inflows from operating surpluses, moderate deficits after capital expenditure (of about 11% of total revenues in 2013), and expected bond proceeds of roughly NGN100 billion in 2013.

Rivers boasts moderately low debt burden ratios. According to the latest available information in November 2012, Rivers' outstanding debt mainly consists of a series of bridge loans contracted in 2011 and 2012, and totaling NGN100 billion, of which we estimate that NGN57 billion will outstanding at year-end 2012. We assume that Rivers will tap the Nigerian capital market in 2013 and borrow a first bond tranche of NGN100 billion, leading to a debt-to-operating revenue ratio of less than 40% by year-end 2013.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Rivers' budgetary performance will evolve along the lines of our base-case scenario, that the state will continue to implement financial management reforms--even though we do not expect major results in the next 12 months--and that liquidity will not further worsen.

Specifically, we expect Rivers to continue to generate large operating revenues, which, together with a NGN100 billion bond issue in 2013, should enable it to carry out about NGN220 billion in annual investments in the same period, and maintain or improve its current liquidity position.

We would consider raising the long-term issuer credit rating if financial management reforms lead us to believe that Rivers will yield substantive and comprehensive results earlier than we currently anticipate. We currently anticipate improving liquidity ratios for 2014. If Rivers demonstrates pronounced improvements in several key financial management areas, it could also lead to an upgrade.

We would consider lowering the long-term issuer credit rating if Rivers' liquidity ratios worsened in line with our downside-case expectations.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Methodology: Extended Financial Management Assessment For Non-U.S.

Local And Regional GovernmentsJuly 1, 2010

-- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

State of Rivers

Issuer Credit Rating B/Stable/--

Nigeria National Scale Rating ngBBB+