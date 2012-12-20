(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- KASIKORNBANK PCL ------------------------------ 20-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Thailand

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 88321R

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Dec-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

27-Sep-2005 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2

SACP bbb-

Anchor bbb-

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Above Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +2

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +2

Additional Factors 0

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on KASIKORNBANK PCL (KBank) is stable, reflecting our belief that the bank will maintain its high systemic importance in Thailand and that its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) will remain at 'bbb-' over the next one-two years. It also reflects the outlook on the sovereign credit rating on Thailand (foreign currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; local currency A-/Stable/A-2; axAA/axA-1).

We could downgrade KBank if: (1) we lower the sovereign credit rating on Thailand; (2) we no longer believe the bank has high systemic importance in Thailand; or (3) the bank's SACP declines by one notch to 'bb+'. We could lower KBank's SACP if the bank's risk-adjusted capital ratio appears likely to decline below 5% due to aggressive expansion, or if the bank's asset quality declines substantially. In our opinion, this is unlikely, given the bank's strategy of moderating loan growth to be more in line with the economy's growth.

We could raise the rating if we raise both the foreign currency sovereign credit rating on Thailand and KBank's SACP to 'a-'. The latter is unlikely as it would require KBank to significantly strengthen its risk-adjusted capital ratio and liquidity position.

Rationale

The rating on KBank reflects the bank's "strong" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define those terms. The bank's SACP is 'bbb-'. The rating on KBank is two notches higher than the SACP, reflecting the bank's high systemic importance in Thailand and our view that there is a high likelihood of extraordinary support from the government of Thailand, if needed.

KBank's anchor is 'bbb-'. We use a bank's anchor as our starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. KBank's anchor is based on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment methodology and our view of the economic and industry risks in the countries where the bank operates. Our economic risk assessment of Thailand factors in the country's relatively low income levels, underdeveloped infrastructure, and delayed structural reforms. Recent high economic growth, has led to a buildup of economic imbalances within the country. These could increase over the next year if loan growth continues to significantly outpace the rise in nominal GDP or if housing prices rise steeply. Moreover, given the slow pace of improvement in the country's legal framework, we view credit risk as high. A high level of highly stable core customer deposits supports Thailand's industry profile. We note that regulations have improved considerably since the Asian financial crisis (of 1997-1998) highlighted weaknesses. Regulations are now broadly in line with international standards.

KBank's leading position in Thailand and its ability to generate above-average returns support our assessment of the bank's business position. The bank is the fourth-largest in Thailand and has a market share of about 15% of system loans and 15.5% of deposits. The bank has a balanced portfolio featuring a good mix of loans to corporates, consumers, and small and midsize enterprises (SMEs). We expect KBank to maintain its traditional strength in the higher yielding SME segment. We believe the bank will continue to expand its consumer lending faster than its corporate and SME lending to achieve greater diversity. We also believe management will continue to balance its growth objectives with good underwriting discipline.

We expect KBank's risk-adjusted capital ratio to remain at 5%-7% over the next two years. This is based on the assumption that loan growth will be about 9%-11% and that the bank's profit generation and retention will broadly keep pace with its growth ambitions. We believe KBank's interest margins will come under pressure due to competition and low interest rates. However, the bank's focus on expanding retail consumer and SME lending and improving fee income will partly offset the weakness. Our expectation is also based on our view that KBank will carefully manage its credit costs and maintain a reasonable dividend payout amid challenging macroeconomic conditions.

Our assessment of KBank's risk position reflects our view of the bank's straightforward core lending and deposit-taking business, and its familiarity with its core domestic market. The bulk of the bank's income is derived from stable lending and fee income sources. We believe such income sources will prove resilient in the event of a global macroeconomic slowdown. KBank has a history of above-average loan growth and high exposure to the SME segment, which tends to be more vulnerable to economic conditions. That said, the bank has been able to manage its loan book well, with a better nonperforming loan ratio than its rated Thai peers. Going forward, KBank plans to grow at a more moderate pace, in line with the economy. Moreover, the bank's credit cost experience has been comparable with the industry average, and widespread and severe flooding across the country in 2011 led to no material losses.

KBank's adequate branch network and retail funded deposit base underpin its funding profile. Unlike some of its peers, KBank has minimal reliance on bills of exchange and will be less affected than other Thai banks by more stringent regulations introduced in July 2012. As of end-2011, outstanding bills of exchange issued by Thai commercial banks accounted for 16.6% of their funding sources, against only 2.6% for KBank. We view the bank's liquidity as adequate, with sizable holdings of government bonds and central bank balances.

