(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Avani Vanijya Private Limited's (AVPL) INR110m fund-based facilities at 'Fitch A4(ind)'.

The rating reflects AVPL's continued weak credit metrics in FY11 (financial year ending March) due to the trading nature of its business; although there has been an improvement compared with the company's financial performance in FY10, which was its first full year of operations. In FY11, EBITDA margin was 1.3% (FY10: 0.3%), net financial leverage was 11.5x (FY10: 49.6x), EBITDA interest coverage was flat at 0.9x.

The rating, however, draws benefit from the experience of AVPL's founders of 15 years in the trading of plastic, textiles and jewellery items and the financial support they have extended through group companies. In FY11, the company received INR22.8m as equity from its founders.

Positive rating action may result from EBITDA interest coverage of above 1.5x on a sustained basis.

Located in Kolkata, AVPL has been engaged in the trading of jewellery, fabric and plastic products since 2009. It reported net revenue of INR743m in FY11 (FY10: INR471.1m).