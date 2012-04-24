(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Bansal Coal Udyog Private Limited (Bansal Coal) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B(ind)' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned Bansal Coal's INR220m term loan facility a 'Fitch B(ind)' rating.

The ratings are constrained by high completion risks in Bansal Coal's ongoing commercial project in Gurgaon due to the lack of experience of its founders in the real estate sector. This is the company's first project and the construction work is being carried out by a local contractor. Also, the project faces risk of cost overruns as raw material cost increases have to be borne by Bansal Coal.

The ratings, however, draw comfort from the project being situated at a prime location in Gurgaon and its superior surrounding infrastructure. The ratings are also supported by an expected rise in the demand for office space from the upcoming commercial complexes and IT SEZs in the vicinity of the project.

Negative rating action may result from any unforeseen downturn in the real estate segment leading to a fall in rentals below INR60 per sqft. Any delays in project completion leading to negative inflows from accrued interest payments would also result in a ratings downgrade. Conversely, positive rating action would be triggered if occupancy rates and rentals achieved are higher than Fitch estimates.

Earlier involved in coal trading, Bansal Coal entered into real estate sector in 2011. It plans to generate income through rentals from commercial office space. The project is expected to be completed by FY14.