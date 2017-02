Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Citibank Taiwan Limited's (CTL) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and its National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(twn)', respectively. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The affirmation reflects Fitch's continuing belief of a very high probability of support from CTL's ultimate parent Citigroup Inc.