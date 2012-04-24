(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 24 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Road King Infrastructure Ltd. ----------------- 24-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: Hong Kong

Primary SIC: Transportation

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 769710

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Apr-2009 BB-/-- BB-/--

30-Apr-2007 BB/-- BB/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Road King Infrastructure Ltd. reflects the company's limited scale and below-average execution ability in property development compared with similarly rated peers. Road King also has a high exposure to China's cyclical and competitive property market, which has an evolving regulatory environment. The company's "adequate" liquidity, and stable and sizable cash flow from toll-road operations temper these weaknesses.

Road King's business risk profile is "weak", in our opinion. The company's property sales are likely to remain weak in 2012 due to a deepening market correction in China. Most of its projects are concentrated in cities where the government has imposed purchase restrictions. In our base-case scenario, we estimated Road King's contract sales to slightly increase to Chinese remninbi (RMB) 6.5 billion in 2012 due to the availability of more properties for sale this year than in 2011. The company's contract sales of RMB5.6 billion in 2011, 75% of its original budget, were below our expectation. Nevertheless, its sales picked up somewhat, with about RMB2.0 billion contract sales, in the first quarter of 2012, partly due to price cuts.

We expect Road King's gross margin to decline to 20%-25% in 2012, from 28% in 2011, due to lower selling prices. The company's profitability is below average compared with similarly rated peers', in our opinion. Road King's volatile profit margin reflects the limited scale of its property portfolio and uneven performance. The company's gross margin was 22.8% in the first half of 2011 due to the recognition of low-margin projects.

We view Road King's financial risk profile as "aggressive". The company's leverage may remain high in 2012 because of weak sales and declining profitability. Cash flow protection has weakened significantly, with EBIT interest coverage dropping to 2.5x in 2011 from 3.5x a year earlier. We expect the ratio to remain above our downgrade threshold of 2.0x in 2012, with limited headroom.

The company's adequate liquidity is a rating support. Its US$150 million senior unsecured notes will come due in May 2012. We expect refinancing pressure on the notes to be limited, however, given that Road King has arranged offshore loans to pre-refinance the notes.

Road King's stable and sizeable cash flow from toll-road operations is another rating support. Such cash flow equates to about half of the EBITDA from the company's property development business. We expect Road King to continue to optimize its toll-road portfolio by disposing of certain highways that generate low income and acquiring new expressways with higher return potential. The company has four expressways, including one it acquired early last year and which will commence operation in mid-2012, and more than 10 highways. Revenue from expressways accounted for 82.5% of Road King's total toll revenue in 2011. However, further investments in expressways may weaken the company's credit profile because these could be greenfield projects that will require significant debt funding.

Liquidity

Road King's liquidity is "adequate", as defined in our criteria. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- We expect the company's liquidity sources to cover its uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months.

-- Primary liquidity sources include unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 3.18 billion as of Dec. 30, 2011, our estimated property sales proceeds of about HK$7.5 billion, and HK$650 million in cash contributed from toll-road operations in 2012.

-- Primary liquidity uses include HK$3.5 billion in debt due in 2012, construction costs of about HK$5.0 billion, interest expense of about HK$720 million, sales and administration expense, taxes, and dividend payments.

Road King has no outstanding committed land premiums. We expect the company to fund a portion of the construction costs through onshore project loans.

Road King has sufficient headroom under the financial covenants on its offshore loans.

Outlook

The negative rating outlook reflects our expectation that Road King's property sales are likely to remain weak over the next six to 12 months due to the deepening property market correction. We expect the company's capital structure and cash flow coverage to remain weak for the rating due to weak sales and falling profitability. Nevertheless, we expect Road King's liquidity to remain adequate in the next 12 months.

We may lower the rating if: (1) we believe Road King's liquidity deteriorates to less than adequate; (2) the company's EBIT interest coverage is lower than 2x for a sustained period; or (3) its growth and debt-funded expansion are more aggressive than we expected.

We may revise the outlook to stable if Road King materially improves its property sales, maintains stable profit margin, and remains disciplined toward debt-funded expansion, such that its EBIT interest coverage stays well above 2x and the gross margin is more than 25% for the next 12 months.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Key Rating Factors For Chinese Real Estate Developers, June 2, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008