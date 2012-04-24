(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 24 - Fitch Ratings has published the fourth edition of its monthly MMF Snapshot report,
with data as at end-March 2012. The report provides consistent and comparable portfolio
analytics across all U.S. and European money market funds (MMFs) publicly rated under Fitch's
Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria.
Fitch's MMF Snapshot is a monthly publication of key portfolio analytics
relevant to MMFs' safety and liquidity. The snapshot's consistent analytical
information allows data comparison across MMFs. All data are based on fund
surveillance reports received by Fitch from the fund administrators and fund
managers.
Additional fund-specific surveillance and analytical information is available on
Fitch's web-based surveillance tool under www.fitchratings.com/FAM >
Surveillance. Direct links to each fund's surveillance page are available in the
MMF Snapshot.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: MMF Snapshot - End-March 2012
