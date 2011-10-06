(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 06- Taiwanese investor concerns about the weak global economic recovery could reduce overall demand for corporate bonds and bank debentures in the next two quarters. This would be a complete reversal of the market's direction and sentiment since the second half of 2009. That's according to an article, titled "Taiwan's Bond Market Faces Slower New Issuance And Wider Credit Spreads As Risk Aversion Mounts," by Taiwan Ratings Corp. that was published today on Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' Global Credit Portal. Taiwan Ratings is the Taipei-based subsidiary of Standard & Poor's.

The report attributed the significant rise in issuance of new bonds and debentures in Taiwan in the first half of 2011 to rising capital needs and expectations of higher demand, despite signs of weakening corporate earnings. In addition, favorable liquidity in Taiwan's fairly stable financial market prevented credit spreads (the yield difference between five-year bonds and government bonds with the same tenor) from widening. However, the increasingly gloomy macroeconomic outlook and the sovereign debt crisis in Europe weakened local investor confidence in Taiwan in the third quarter of 2011.

"Higher-rated issuers dominated Taiwan's bond market in the first two quarters of 2011, which we believe reflects investors' growing risk aversion amid the dimming prospects for rapid global economic recovery," said Taiwan Ratings' credit analyst Yuhan Lan. "We expect the change in investor confidence to slow the pace of new bond issuance on the island and widen credit spreads over the next six months, or until current market uncertainties improve."

Nonetheless, the report says that while the current global financial market disruption may reduce new issuance volume and increase credit spreads, the magnitude of such changes will not be as great as in late 2008 and early 2009, when the market responded to significant economic uncertainties.

"However, although Taiwan Ratings' rating pool is small, the gradual narrowing of our positive rating bias suggests that the credit quality of Taiwan's corporates and financial institutions is not deteriorating sharply," said Ms. Lan.

Taiwan's economic outlook remains buoyant, supported by strong economic fundamentals and the likelihood of a further gradual recovery in 2012. However, the somewhat small and open nature of the island's economy makes it vulnerable to financial market uncertainty, which could still bring significant credit risk to bond investors over the next six months.