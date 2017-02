(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of three Singapore banks - DBS Bank Ltd. (DBS), Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) and United Overseas Bank (UOB) - including their Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' with Stable Outlook. The ratings of DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited (DBSHK) and DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (DBS Taiwan) have also been affirmed. A full rating action breakdown is provided below.