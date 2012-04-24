In July 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative the class A-1, B-1, B-2, C-1, D-1, E-1, and Q combination notes, due to deterioration in the portfolio's credit quality.

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of credit quality deterioration in the portfolio.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

Notional

Current as of OC as of

notional Dec.2010 Current Current Dec.2010

Class (mil. $) (mil. $) interest OC (%) (%)

Unfunded 1,371.18 1,507.63 N/A N/A N/A

S 122.50 122.50 6mLIBOR+0.30% 8.5 8.3

A-1 78.75 78.75 6mLIBOR+0.45% 4.4 4.5

B-1 10.70 10.70 6mLIBOR+0.90% 3.5 3.6

B-2 6.80 6.80 6.38% 3.5 3.6

C-1 17.50 17.50 6mLIBOR+1.40% 2.5 2.8

D-1 21.00 21.00 6mLIBOR+3.00% 1.4 1.8

E-1 21.00 21.00 6mLIBOR+5.25% 0.3 0.7

Subordinated 100.63 100.63 N/A 0.0 0.0

N/A--Not applicable.

OC--Overcollateralization = (total funded collateral - tranche balance

[including tranche balance of all senior tranches]) / total risky exposure.

COMBINATION NOTES

Rated

Current balance

rated as of

balance Dec.2010

Class (mil. $) (mil. $) Interest Components ($ mil.)

Q 6.19 7.12 N/A 6.80 in ppal of class B-2

3.20 in ppal of class E-1

N/A--Not applicable.

Ppal--Principal.

Since our review in December 2010, we consider that the transaction has been negatively impacted by:

-- Defaulted assets: The portfolio currently contains three assets that we consider to be defaulted, compared with none in December 2010. We expect losses on these assets to amount to $16.28 million;

-- Negative ratings migration of the cash obligations and long CDSs: The amount of assets rated below 'BBB-' increased to 17% from 9% in December 2010; and

-- Increased credit risk on the funded basis obligations: In January 2012, we lowered to 'A' from 'A+' our long-term issuer credit rating on default protection provider Natixis S.A. (A/Stable/A-1) .

We subjected the rated notes to various cash flow scenarios incorporating different default patterns, and exchange rate and interest rate curves, to determine each tranche's break-even default rate at each rating level.

KEY MODEL ASSUMPTIONS

As of

Current Dec.2010

Total funded collateral (mil. $) 284.58 293.12

Total risky exposure (mil. $) 1,910.08 2,048.01

'AAA' WARR (%) 16 16

'AA' WARR (%) 18 18

'A' WARR (%) 21 20

'BBB' WARR (%) 24 23

'BB' WARR (%) 26 25

'B'/'CCC' WARR (%) 28 27

Class E overcollateralization ratio (%) 104 104

Total funded collateral = cash obligations + funded basis obligations +

principal cash - loss amount on defaulted synthetic assets.

Total risky exposure = cash obligations + long CDS + funded basis obligations.

WARR--Weighted-average recovery rate.

Natixis currently provides currency hedges on 75% of the total funded collateral in Jazz III CDO (Ireland). We have applied our counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty and Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010). In our view, our rating on Natixis and its replacement covenants are appropriate to support liabilities rated 'A+' and below.

None of the ratings was affected by either the largest obligor default test or the largest industry default test--two supplemental stress tests we introduced as part of our criteria update (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).

In view of the above developments, and as a result of our credit and cash flow analysis, we consider that the credit enhancement available to the class S, A-1, B-1, B-2, C-1, D-1, E-1, and Q combination notes is now commensurate with lower ratings than we previously assigned. We have therefore lowered our ratings on these classes of notes, and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A-1, B-1, B-2, C-1, D-1, E-1, and Q combination notes.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Default And Correlation Parameters For Sovereign Debt Assets In CDOs, March 13, 2012

-- Ratings List Resolving European Structured Finance Counterparty CreditWatch Placements-July 19, 2011 Review, July 19, 2011

-- Ratings Lowered On Seven Classes In Jazz III CDO's U.S. Dollar Issue Following Review; Class S Rating Affirmed, Dec. 10, 2010

-- Counterparty and Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- Credit Rating Model: Extreme Value Theory Foreign Exchange Model, Aug. 17, 2010

-- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And SyntheticCDOs, Sept. 17, 2009

-- Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009

-- General Cash Flow Analytics for CDO Securitizations, Aug. 25, 2004

-- CDO Spotlight: Issues in Rating Combination Notes in Cash Flow CDOs, March 4, 2004

-- Global Cash Flow And Synthetic CDO Criteria: CDO Surveillance, March 21, 2002

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Jazz III CDO (Ireland) PLC

$388.875 Million Fixed- And Floating-Rate Notes

Rating Lowered

S A+ (sf) AA- (sf)

Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

A-1 BBB- (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg

B-1 BB (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Neg

B-2 BB (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Neg

C-1 B (sf) BBB+ (sf)/Watch Neg

D-1 CCC- (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg

E-1 CCC- (sf) B+ (sf)/Watch Neg

Q combo BB+ (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Neg