(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 06-

-- Aeon has announced it will acquire almost all of the shares of Marunaka and Sanyo Marunaka and make them consolidated subsidiaries.

-- While Aeon's recent investments, including its acquisitions of Marunaka and Sanyo Marunaka, will boost its market position, its financial risk profile will deteriorate.

--Standard & Poor's revised its outlook on Aeon to negative from stable.

-- We affirmed the ratings on Aeon.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised its outlook on Aeon Co. Ltd. to negative from stable following Aeon's announcement on Oct. 5 that it will acquire almost all of the shares of Marunaka Co. Ltd. (NR) and Sanyo Marunaka Co. Ltd. (NR) (collectively known as Marunaka group) for JPY44.9 billion and make them consolidated subsidiaries. While we believe the acquisitions will improve Aeon's market position, with a wider network of stores and better economies of scale, the increased debt required for the acquisitions and a series of other investments Aeon has undertaken this year will cause the company's financial risk profile to deteriorate. We affirmed the ratings on Aeon based on our expectations that its business will strengthen and its operating performance will continue to improve.

Standard & Poor's sees little overlap between Aeon and Marunaka group stores. In addition, we take the view that Aeon and Marunaka group complement each other, with Marunaka group having strong gross margins in fresh produce while Aeon has superior supply chain and logistics infrastructure. Given that Aeon and Marunaka group formed an alliance in August 2010, we expect the consolidation to go smoothly. On the other hand, Aeon has aggressively increased both its capital expenditure investments and purchases of shares in Parco Co. Ltd. (NR), LOC Development Co. Ltd. (NR), and Marunaka group this fiscal year. In our view, Aeon's debt will increase toward the end of fiscal 2011 (ended Feb. 29, 2012) and remain high after that. We expect total debt to EBITDA (after adjusting for lease and financial service-related obligations) to increase to above 5x at the end of fiscal 2011, up from 4.5x in fiscal 2010.

The negative outlook on Aeon reflects our view that the company's dependence on debt will remain high in the next one to two years, due to the series of investments it has undertaken recently and a greater than one-third likelihood that major financial ratios for the company will not recover in the next one to two years to levels seen in fiscal 2010. This is despite its good operating performance and enhancement of its business as a result of investments and mergers and acquisitions. Standard & Poor's will consider a downgrade if any of the following occur: greater competition and a rapid deterioration in the business environment--including a significant dip in consumer confidence--reduce the company's operating profits over the next year or two; regulations on total lending volume considerably undermine earnings in its financial services business; or further increases in debt to fund investments weaken cash flow-related ratios and the company's debt-to-capital structure. For instance, for the current rating level, we anticipate that Aeon's total debt to EBITDA (after adjusting for lease and financial service-related obligations) will increase to above 5x in fiscal 2011, after which it will resume a downward trajectory. If such an improvement becomes less likely, we will consider lowering the rating. On the other hand, Standard & Poor's will consider revising the outlook to stable if stronger profitability and a recovery in Aeon's financial standing become evident.