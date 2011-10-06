(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 06-
-- The merger of Germany-based life insurer PBV Lebensversicherung AG
with its sister company PB Lebensversicherung AG is complete and PBV
Lebensversicherung AG has been liquidated.
-- We are affirming our 'A' counterparty credit and insurer financial
strength ratings on PBV Lebensversicherung AG.
-- We are withdrawing the ratings at the issuer's request because of the
completion of the merger and the liquidation of PBV Lebensversicherung AG.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its 'A'
counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Germany-based life
insurer PBV Lebensversicherung AG, a strategically important subsidiary of
Germany-based Talanx Primary Insurance Group (TPG; not rated; core operating
entities rated A+/Stable/--).