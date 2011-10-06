(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- The merger of Germany-based life insurer PBV Lebensversicherung AG with its sister company PB Lebensversicherung AG is complete and PBV Lebensversicherung AG has been liquidated.

-- We are affirming our 'A' counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on PBV Lebensversicherung AG.

-- We are withdrawing the ratings at the issuer's request because of the completion of the merger and the liquidation of PBV Lebensversicherung AG.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its 'A' counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Germany-based life insurer PBV Lebensversicherung AG, a strategically important subsidiary of Germany-based Talanx Primary Insurance Group (TPG; not rated; core operating entities rated A+/Stable/--).