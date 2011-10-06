(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 06-

-- GITI's liquidity is likely to remain strained over the next 12 months because of substantial cash outflows despite the refinancing of the company's notes.

-- We believe the China-based tire manufacturer's headroom under the maintenance covenants of its new club loan is thin.

-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on GITI to 'B-' from 'B' and our Greater China scale credit rating to 'cnB-' from 'cnBB-'.

-- We removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on June 9, 2011. The outlook is negative.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it lowered its corporate credit rating on China-based tire manufacturer GITI Tire Pte. Ltd. to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is negative. We also lowered the Greater China scale credit rating on the company to 'cnB-' from 'cnBB-'. We removed all the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on June 9, 2011.