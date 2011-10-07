(Corrects headline to S&P, not Fitch)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 06-
-- GITI's liquidity is likely to remain strained over the next 12 months
because of substantial cash outflows despite the refinancing of the company's
notes.
-- We believe the China-based tire manufacturer's headroom under the
maintenance covenants of its new club loan is thin.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on GITI to 'B-' from 'B' and
our Greater China scale credit rating to 'cnB-' from 'cnBB-'.
-- We removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with
negative implications on June 9, 2011. The outlook is negative.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it lowered its corporate credit
rating on China-based tire manufacturer GITI Tire Pte. Ltd. to 'B-' from 'B'.
The outlook is negative. We also lowered the Greater China scale credit rating
on the company to 'cnB-' from 'cnBB-'. We removed all the ratings from
CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on June 9, 2011.
"We lowered the ratings on GITI because we expect the company's liquidity to
remain strained over the next 12 months. We also believe that the covenant
headroom is thin under a club loan that GITI took out to refinance its US$200
million senior secured notes," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Xavier
Jean.
In our view, the monthly amortization of the club loan will require
substantial cash outflows over the next six to 12 months. The loan matures in
December 2012 but can be extended to December 2014 if GITI fulfills some
conditions in the facility agreement. We also anticipate that the company's
working capital requirements will remain high over the next six to 12 months.
The company's liquidity risk is therefore likely to be high in 2012. Further
details on the terms and conditions of the club loan are not public.
Under our base-case financial projections for 2011 and 2012, the company has
limited headroom under the leverage maintenance covenant required under the
club loan. The loan also incorporates a maintenance covenant on interest
coverage. The limited headroom increases the sensitivity of GITI's liquidity
to weakness in the operating environment in China over the next few quarters.
Raw material prices are still higher than in 2010, despite their recent dip,
and competitive pressures are high in the Chinese market.
We expect GITI's financial risk profile to stay highly leveraged over the
next 12 months. We estimate the company's cash flow protection and leverage
measures will remain largely unchanged following the refinancing of the notes.
In our base-case scenario for 2012, we forecast an EBITDA interest coverage of
about 2x and a ratio of total debt to EBITDA (excluding profits from
associated company PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk. (B/Stable/--)) of 5.5x-6x.
We expect GITI's financial performance to remain weak for the rest of 2011
because raw material prices are likely to stay high and growth in China's
automobile production is likely to remain soft. We also expect raw material
prices to remain high in 2012, limiting material margin improvements. In our
base-case scenario, we anticipate an EBITDA margin of 8%-9% for 2011 and 2012.
The rating on GITI reflects the company's highly leveraged financial risk
profile, weak liquidity, limited financial flexibility, and high industry
risk. GITI's strong market position in China, geographic diversity, and an
established distribution capability partly offset these weaknesses.
"The negative outlook reflects our expectation that GITI's liquidity risk
will be high and the covenant headroom will remain thin over the next 12 months.
We also expect the operating environment in China to remain difficult. We
believe the tough operating environment will likely limit upside potential in
GITI's cash flow," said Mr. Jean.
We may lower the rating if:
-- GITI's operational performance declines materially and the likelihood of
the company breaching its club loan covenants increases. We estimate this
could materialize if (1) GITI's EBITDA is more than 10% lower than we
expected; or (2) the company undertakes large-scale expansion, aggressive
shareholders' capital return initiatives, or other related-party transactions
that increase debt.
-- GITI's liquidity deteriorates materially, which will substantially
weaken the company's ability to service debt. This could materialize if: (1)
the company is unable to extend the maturity of its club loan beyond 2012; (2)
its working capital requirements are materially higher than we forecasted; or
-- The company's linkage with PT Gajah Tunggal triggers any material
contingent liability.
A rating upgrade is unlikely in the next 12 months because we expect the
company's financial structure to remain highly leveraged. We also anticipate
only a limited improvement in margins due to still high raw material prices.
Nevertheless, we may revise the outlook to stable if GITI's operating
performance and cash flows increase substantially such that the liquidity risk
is reduced. In our view, this would require a significant and lasting decline
in raw material prices or further substantial increases in prices without
jeopardizing the company's market position. We could also revise the outlook
to stable if the maturity on the company's club loan is extended to 2014.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- GITI Tire 'B' Rating Placed On CreditWatch Negative On Heightened
Refinancing Risk, June 9, 2011
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May
27, 2009
-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Auto Component
Suppliers Industry, Jan. 28, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008