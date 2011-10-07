(Corrects headline to S&P, not Fitch) (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- GITI's liquidity is likely to remain strained over the next 12 months because of substantial cash outflows despite the refinancing of the company's notes.

-- We believe the China-based tire manufacturer's headroom under the maintenance covenants of its new club loan is thin.

-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on GITI to 'B-' from 'B' and our Greater China scale credit rating to 'cnB-' from 'cnBB-'.

-- We removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on June 9, 2011. The outlook is negative.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it lowered its corporate credit rating on China-based tire manufacturer GITI Tire Pte. Ltd. to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is negative. We also lowered the Greater China scale credit rating on the company to 'cnB-' from 'cnBB-'. We removed all the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on June 9, 2011.

"We lowered the ratings on GITI because we expect the company's liquidity to remain strained over the next 12 months. We also believe that the covenant headroom is thin under a club loan that GITI took out to refinance its US$200 million senior secured notes," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Xavier Jean.

In our view, the monthly amortization of the club loan will require substantial cash outflows over the next six to 12 months. The loan matures in December 2012 but can be extended to December 2014 if GITI fulfills some conditions in the facility agreement. We also anticipate that the company's working capital requirements will remain high over the next six to 12 months. The company's liquidity risk is therefore likely to be high in 2012. Further details on the terms and conditions of the club loan are not public.

Under our base-case financial projections for 2011 and 2012, the company has limited headroom under the leverage maintenance covenant required under the club loan. The loan also incorporates a maintenance covenant on interest coverage. The limited headroom increases the sensitivity of GITI's liquidity to weakness in the operating environment in China over the next few quarters. Raw material prices are still higher than in 2010, despite their recent dip, and competitive pressures are high in the Chinese market.

We expect GITI's financial risk profile to stay highly leveraged over the next 12 months. We estimate the company's cash flow protection and leverage measures will remain largely unchanged following the refinancing of the notes. In our base-case scenario for 2012, we forecast an EBITDA interest coverage of about 2x and a ratio of total debt to EBITDA (excluding profits from associated company PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk. (B/Stable/--)) of 5.5x-6x.

We expect GITI's financial performance to remain weak for the rest of 2011 because raw material prices are likely to stay high and growth in China's automobile production is likely to remain soft. We also expect raw material prices to remain high in 2012, limiting material margin improvements. In our base-case scenario, we anticipate an EBITDA margin of 8%-9% for 2011 and 2012.

The rating on GITI reflects the company's highly leveraged financial risk profile, weak liquidity, limited financial flexibility, and high industry risk. GITI's strong market position in China, geographic diversity, and an established distribution capability partly offset these weaknesses.

"The negative outlook reflects our expectation that GITI's liquidity risk will be high and the covenant headroom will remain thin over the next 12 months. We also expect the operating environment in China to remain difficult. We believe the tough operating environment will likely limit upside potential in GITI's cash flow," said Mr. Jean.

We may lower the rating if:

-- GITI's operational performance declines materially and the likelihood of the company breaching its club loan covenants increases. We estimate this could materialize if (1) GITI's EBITDA is more than 10% lower than we expected; or (2) the company undertakes large-scale expansion, aggressive shareholders' capital return initiatives, or other related-party transactions that increase debt.

-- GITI's liquidity deteriorates materially, which will substantially weaken the company's ability to service debt. This could materialize if: (1) the company is unable to extend the maturity of its club loan beyond 2012; (2) its working capital requirements are materially higher than we forecasted; or

-- The company's linkage with PT Gajah Tunggal triggers any material contingent liability.

A rating upgrade is unlikely in the next 12 months because we expect the company's financial structure to remain highly leveraged. We also anticipate only a limited improvement in margins due to still high raw material prices. Nevertheless, we may revise the outlook to stable if GITI's operating performance and cash flows increase substantially such that the liquidity risk is reduced. In our view, this would require a significant and lasting decline in raw material prices or further substantial increases in prices without jeopardizing the company's market position. We could also revise the outlook to stable if the maturity on the company's club loan is extended to 2014.

