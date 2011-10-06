(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 06

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk . (B/Stable/--) is unaffected by the downgrade of related-party GITI Tire Pte. Ltd. earlier today. We do not expect liquidity pressure at GITI to affect our assessment of Gajah Tunggal's liquidity. Further, we do not anticipate that Gajah Tunggal will distribute exceptional dividends to its shareholders. Our liquidity assessment for the company factors in total dividend distributions of about Indonesia rupiah (IDR) 50 billion in 2012.

We lowered our corporate credit rating on GITI to 'B-' from 'B' with a negative outlook because of the company's thin headroom under its club loan covenants and higher liquidity risk. GITI owns about 49.7% of Gajah Tunggal's shares and has some influence over the company's financial policy. GITI contributed less than 5% of Gajah Tunggal's net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2011.