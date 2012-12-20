BRIEF-Ping An Insurance Group Co Of China announces January premium income for its units
* January accumulated gross premium income of life insurance business RMB 96.31 billion
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 20 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas ---------------------------- 20-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Positive/B Country: Philippines
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 059891
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Jul-2012 BB+/B BB+/B
25-Nov-2010 BB+/B BB/B
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$500 mil 8.60% bnds due 06/15/2027 BB+ 04-Jul-2012
* January accumulated gross premium income of life insurance business RMB 96.31 billion
* Dec quarter consol net profit 52 million rupees versus 4.8 million rupees year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Investment Manager Credit Views: Key Themes for 2017 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894147 LONDON, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says its global rating outlooks are more negative than a year ago across most rating sectors. But investors and investment managers remain sanguine on credit: investment manager outlooks highlight selective credit attractiveness, although they do recognise the risks