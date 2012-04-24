(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 24 - Fitch Ratings Lanka has assigned Sampath Leasing and Factoring Limited (SLFL) a 'A(lka)' National Long-Term rating. The Outlook is Positive.

The rating reflects Fitch's expectation of continuous support from SLFL's parent - Sampath Bank PLC (SB, 'AA-(lka)'/Positive, 100% ownership), given the strong strategic and operational linkages between the two entities.

Six out of SLFL's eight board seats are held by current or former senior SB officials and directors, including the bank's CEO on an ex-officio basis. The board is also advised by SB's current CFO. SB guaranteed or directly lent nearly all of SLFL's borrowings at end-2011 (FYE11). SLFL also benefits from business referrals from SB's extensive branch network, and has a growing number of window offices within the latter's branches. In 2011, SLFL accounted for 65% of SB's consolidated net lease portfolio growth.

The Positive Outlook on SLFL mirrors SB's rating Outlook, and indicates that the ratings of SB and SLFL will move in tandem. A material weakening of SLFL's linkages with SB, such as a substantial dilution in ownership or reduced operational integration, could result in a rating downgrade. Conversely, a significant increase in SLFL's strategic importance to the SB group as measured by its contribution to the group's profits or closer operational integration, could result in a rating upgrade.

At FYE11, SB had issued corporate guarantees to 63% of SLFL's third-party creditors in terms of value. In 2009, the bank recapitalized SLFL with LKR300m of equity and brought in new management, which improved SLFL's internal processes and controls and consequently its stand-alone credit profile.

SLFL is a specialised leasing company (SLC) licensed by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka. SLFL was founded by SB in 2005 to cater to the lower-end of the SME and retail market. By regulation, SLCs are allowed to recognize a loan as performing until it is in arrears for six months (compared with three-months for banks). This serves as the key incentive for a bank to establish a separate SLC to cater to this specialised and higher-risk market segment.

At FYE11, SLFL's assets amounted to LKR4.1bn (2% of SB's group assets) while post-tax profits stood at LKR192m (5% of SB's group profits).

