Apr 24 - Fitch Ratings expects the Japanese property sales market to remain active in 2012, based on a strong recovery in property sales in H211. The total value of properties sold from Fitch-rated Japanese CMBS portfolio throughout 2011 exceeded that of 2010 by JPY22bn, and in Q411 alone was JPY76bn, the highest since Q109.

"Although residential and office properties comprised the majority of sales in 2011, other property types including retail and hotels accounted for a larger share of the total than in the preceding two years. Furthermore, the concentration of sold properties in Tokyo has gradually reduced," said Naoki Saito, Director in Fitch's Japanese Structured Finance team. "The increased interest among real estate investors across property type or location will facilitate the sale of the remaining properties."

In a special report published today, sales values in 2011 were on average 40% lower than Fitch's initial expectations. Fitch believes that such falls were exacerbated as a result of the majority of sales being made on properties where the underlying loan had defaulted. However, two-thirds of sold properties backing defaulted loans saw a value higher than the Fitch value adopted in its latest rating action for the respective transactions. Properties sold with values 10% or more lower than the latest Fitch valuation accounted for 10% of sold properties backing defaulted loans.

Capitalisation rates of sold properties were lower in 2011 than 2010 and 2009. This reflects the reduced risk premium for real estate investment and is an indication that the Japanese property market is approaching its bottom. Cap rates for office properties in Tokyo remained higher than those for residential properties, reflecting relatively higher volatility in office property cash flow.

Since June 2008 when Fitch observed the first underlying loan default, 90% of properties backing defaulted loans have been sold within 24 months of the default date. Of properties that remain in the workout process, 45% have been in workout in excess of 12 months. However, these include properties for which servicers have already found prospective buyers and which are likely to be sold in the near future.

