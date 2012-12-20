Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 20 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. ----------------- 20-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Philippines
Foreign currency BBB-/Positive/-- Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 718252
Mult. CUSIP6: 71825P
Mult. CUSIP6: 71825W
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Jul-2012 --/-- BBB-/--
03-Nov-2005 --/-- BB+/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$750 mil med-term note Prog 03/04/1996: sr
unsecd BBB- 05-Jul-2012
US$150 mil med-term note Prog 06/25/1996: sr
unsecd BBB- 05-Jul-2012
US$300 mil 8.35% bnds due 03/06/2017 BBB- 05-Jul-2012
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)