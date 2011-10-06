CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed as oil prices slip
Feb 8 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as oil prices dipped on higher U.S. crude inventories and a slump in Chinese demand.
Oct 06 Banca Intesa (Russia)
* Moody's changes outlook on Baa3 deposit ratings of Banca Intesa (Russia) to negative from stable
Feb 8 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as oil prices dipped on higher U.S. crude inventories and a slump in Chinese demand.
* RBI says it is changing stance to 'neutral' from accommodative
* To suspend the company’s depository participant (DP) service w.e.f. April 01, 2017 and the DP will be kept as dormant