BRIEF-Ping An Insurance Group Co Of China announces January premium income for its units
* January accumulated gross premium income of life insurance business RMB 96.31 billion
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 20 -
Ratings -- Power Sector Assets & Liabilities Management Corp. ----- 20-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Positive/-- Country: Philippines
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Mult. CUSIP6: 73933B
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Jul-2012 BB+/-- BB+/--
12-Nov-2010 BB+/-- BB/--
19-Oct-2009 BB+/-- BB-/--
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : Philippines (Republic of the)
Rating Rating Date
US$1.021 bil 7.25% guaranteed nts due
05/27/2019 BB+ 04-Jul-2012
US$1.179 bil 7.39% guaranteed nts due
12/02/2024 BB+ 04-Jul-2012
* Dec quarter consol net profit 52 million rupees versus 4.8 million rupees year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Investment Manager Credit Views: Key Themes for 2017 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894147 LONDON, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says its global rating outlooks are more negative than a year ago across most rating sectors. But investors and investment managers remain sanguine on credit: investment manager outlooks highlight selective credit attractiveness, although they do recognise the risks