Fitch: Investment Managers Sanguine as Outlooks Turn Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Investment Manager Credit Views: Key Themes for 2017 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894147 LONDON, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says its global rating outlooks are more negative than a year ago across most rating sectors. But investors and investment managers remain sanguine on credit: investment manager outlooks highlight selective credit attractiveness, although they do recognise the risks