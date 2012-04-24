(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 24 -
Overview
-- In our opinion, Uzbekistan-based Orient Finans Bank, which has a short operating history,
has a weak business position, weak capital and earnings, moderate risk position, average
funding, and adequate liquidity.
-- We are assigning our 'CCC+' long-term and 'C' short-term counterparty credit ratings to
Orient Finans Bank.
-- The stable outlook balances our expectations that the bank will continue to develop and
grow its franchise and gradually diversify its customer base, with our expectation of pressured
capitalization and potential asset quality deterioration due to seasoning of the loan portfolio.
Rating Action
On April 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'CCC+' long-term and 'C'
short-term counterparty credit ratings to Uzbekistan-based Orient Finans Bank. The outlook is
stable.
Rationale
The ratings on Orient Finans Bank reflect our view of the bank's "weak" business position,
"weak" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate"
liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'ccc+'.
Under our bank criteria, we use the Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning
an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Uzbekistan is 'b+'.