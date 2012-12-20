BRIEF-Ping An Insurance Group Co Of China announces January premium income for its units
* January accumulated gross premium income of life insurance business RMB 96.31 billion
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 20 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co. Ltd. 20-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Japan
Local currency AA-/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Life insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Jan-2011 AA-/-- --/--
23-Apr-2007 AA/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
Our ratings on Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (Tokio Marine & Nichido Life; AA-/Negative/--) reflects its position as a core life insurance subsidiary within Tokio Marine Group, which also controls Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. Ltd. (Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire; AA-/Negative/A-1+), Japan's largest non-life insurer. The ratings on Tokio Marine & Nichido Life also reflect the company's comparatively high growth, high asset quality, strict asset-liability management, and strong capitalization. On the other hand, the ratings are partly offset by intensifying market competition in third-sector insurance, which may lead to instability in new business.
* January accumulated gross premium income of life insurance business RMB 96.31 billion
* Dec quarter consol net profit 52 million rupees versus 4.8 million rupees year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Investment Manager Credit Views: Key Themes for 2017 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894147 LONDON, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says its global rating outlooks are more negative than a year ago across most rating sectors. But investors and investment managers remain sanguine on credit: investment manager outlooks highlight selective credit attractiveness, although they do recognise the risks