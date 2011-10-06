(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 06- Fitch Ratings has placed Monte de Piedad y Caja de Ahorros de Ronda, Cadiz, Almeria, Malaga, Antequera y Jaen's (Unicaja) Viability Rating (VR) and Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The RWN follows the approval of an integration contract by the General Assemblies of Unicaja (24 September 2011) and Caja de Espana de Inversiones, Salamanca y Soria, Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad's (Caja Espana-Duero, 26 September 2011) to form a group with mutual support mechanism through an Institutional Protection Scheme (SIP).

The RWN reflects the new group's integration risks and expected profile given Caja Espana-Duero's weaker profile and large size. The integration will take place in a difficult operating environment, characterised by low economic growth prospects and continued difficulties in accessing the wholesale market for Spanish issuers. However, the integration will form a group with higher geographical diversification and potential to realise cost and revenue synergies.

Given the two groups' current balance sheet structure, the merged entity is likely to have high exposure to the construction and real estate sector, at about 20% of lending (Unicaja's current exposure to this sector is only 13%) and impaired loans are likely to rise to account for 6.2% of the total loan book (compared to 4.3% presently at Unicaja). Conversely, just over half of the loan book will consist of loans to individuals, bringing risk diversification.

The merged entity will benefit from Caja Espana-Duero's large deposit base, although some reliance on wholesale markets will remain. Nevertheless, debt maturities are spread in time and the combined entity has a large pool of liquid assets and scope to increase its contingent liquidity pool.

As the new group will likely have a core capital of above 10%, FROB capital is not envisaged.

Fitch will resolve the RWNs once all relevant approvals have been received, the SIP is set up and further information and integration details become available, expected by end-2011 or early Q112.

The group will have about EUR80bn assets, with a market share of loans of 3% in Spain. The cajas are largely retail-focused, mostly present in Andalusia, Castilla y Leon and Madrid.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term IDR: 'A' placed on RWN

Short-term IDR: 'F1' placed on RWN

Viability Rating: 'a' placed on RWN

Individual Rating: 'B' placed on RWN

Support Rating: affirmed at '3'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'

State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AA+'

Long-term debt on issuance programme: 'A' placed on RWN

Short-term debt on issuance programme: 'F1' placed on RWN