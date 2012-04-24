(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mecenate S.r.l.'s Series 2011 (Mecenate 2011) residential floating-rate mortgage-backed notes, as follows:

EUR160.0m Class A1-2011: 'AAAsf', Outlook Negative;

EUR90.0m Class A2-2011: 'AAAsf', Outlook Negative;

EUR99.4m Class A3-2011: 'AAAsf', Outlook Negative;

The affirmation follows the review of the impact of the proposed amendments to the transaction's structure. Following a recent Italian tax change (see "Fitch: Italian Tax Changes Will Reduce Risk in SF Deals" dated 26 September 2011 at www.fitchratings.com), the original 18-month lock-out period, whereby no principal redemptions could have occurred on the notes before April 2013, has been removed and principal repayment has started, on a sequential basis, on the April 2012 interest payment date (IPD).

The Negative Outlook on the tranches reflects the Outlook on the Italian sovereign Issuer Default Rating (see "Fitch: SF Impact of Spanish, Italian & Irish Sovereign Rating Actions" dated 01 February 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch has received a legal opinion confirming that the new tax framework provides that any principal redemptions before 18 months from the issue date (July 2011) have passed, would be subject to a 20% surcharge of the interest accrued from the issue date up to 31 December 2011 instead of up to the date of the repayment, as was provided by previous tax provisions.

The tax liability will be paid by the issuer through available funds and as a senior item in the waterfall.

Taking into account the performance of the transaction, which had defaults accounting for 0.4% of the outstanding portfolio as of April 2012, the agency has analysed the potential tax burden impact under different prepayment environments and found that benefits from the lower negative carry coming from the earlier redemption of the notes overcome the additional estimated senior costs, thus leaving ratings unaffected.

On the April 2012 IPD, principal repayment on the class A1 notes was EUR29.7m while corresponding tax liability amounted to about EUR91,047.

Mecenate 2011 is the fourth public securitisation of residential mortgage loans originated by Banca Popolare dell'Etruria e del Lazio Soc. Coop. (BPEL, not rated), after Mecenate S.r.l. Series 2002 (PIF), Series 2007 and Series 2009.