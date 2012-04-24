(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- Consol Glass (Proprietary) Ltd. ----- 24-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: South Africa
Primary SIC: Glass containers
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Mar-2007 B+/-- B+/--
Rationale
The ratings on South African glass-packaging producer Consol Holdings Ltd. and
its operating subsidiary Consol Glass (Proprietary) Ltd. (Consol) reflect
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of Consol's "fair" business risk
profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. In our view, the key
ratings constraints include exposure to changes in volatile energy and raw
material prices, although Consol has the ability to largely recover price
inflation; and the company's lack of geographic diversity because of its
primary focus on South Africa. Other key risk factors include the company's
partly debt-funded expansionary capital expenditure (capex), and the heavy
capital intensity inherent in the sector.
We consider these weaknesses to be partly offset by Consol's leading positions
in the highly consolidated domestic market for glass containers, long-standing
stable relationships with customers, and above-average operating profitability
compared with that of its industry peers.