(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 24 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded German Residential Asset Note Distributor plc's (GRAND) notes, as follows:

EUR2,676.1m class A (XS0260141584) downgraded to 'AAsf' from 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative

EUR357.3m class B (XS0260142632) downgraded to 'AA-sf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook Negative

EUR732.5m class C (XS0260142988) downgraded to 'Asf' from 'A+sf'; Outlook Negative

EUR133.0m class C Treasury Notes downgraded to 'Asf' from 'A+sf'; Outlook Negative

EUR480.9m class D (XS0260143101) downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Negative

EUR103.3m class E (XS0260143283) downgraded to 'BB+sf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative

EUR167.0m class F (XS0260935035) downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Negative

The downgrades reflect the upcoming loan maturity in July 2013 and the relatively short three-year tail period. The Negative Outlooks reflect the continued balloon risk, despite ongoing restructuring talks, due to the size of the outstanding debt (EUR4.52bn, as of January 2011) rather than concerns about the collateral quality.

The performance of the collateral has improved over the past year. The average portfolio rent has increased to EUR5.13/sq m from EUR5.04/sq m, while the vacancy rate has fallen to 4.5% from the peak of 6.8% in July 2010. This is in line with Fitch's expectations, since the temporary increase in vacancy was due to disruptions related to the reorganisation of the sponsor's property and asset management process.

The interest coverage ratio (ICR) on the transaction has decreased over the past year and had reached a low of 1.15x as of January 2012, due to increased maintenance expenditure and a interest rate step up in July 2011. Nonetheless, it remains above the 1.1x sequential trigger and the 1.05x default covenant.

The loan is scheduled to mature in July 2013, with bond maturity three years later in July 2016. The sponsor has appointed Blackstone as its financial advisor, to assist in reviewing its options with respect to the loan maturity. To date, no formal proposal has been put forward. Despite the high portfolio quality, the size of the loan balance poses a significant impediment to an orderly refinancing unless there is a substantial improvement in bank and/or capital market conditions.

A performance update report discussing the German multifamily housing market and the three main German multifamily CMBS transactions will be published on www.fitchratings.com in the coming weeks. Updated surveillance data can also be found on the agency's website.