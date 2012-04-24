(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Tinkoff Credit Systems's (TCS) RUB1.5bn senior unsecured exchange bonds, due April 2015, a final Long-term rating of 'B' and Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The first and second coupons are set at 13.25%; the investors have an option to redeem the bonds in April 2013.

TCS's ratings are as follows: Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) 'B', Short-term IDR 'B', Viability Rating 'b', Support Rating '5' and National Rating of 'BBB+(rus)'. The Outlooks on the IDRs and National Long-term rating are Positive.

The notes will rank at least equally with TCS's other senior unsecured obligations, except those preferred by relevant legislation. Under Russian law, the claims of retail depositors rank above those of other senior unsecured creditors. At end-Q112, retail deposits accounted for 49% of total liabilities of TCS according to the bank's local accounts.

TCS is the first and currently only credit card monoline company in Russia, established in 2006 by Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov. A 29% stake was subsequently sold to Goldman Sachs and Scandinavian private equity fund Vostok-Nafta. Following rapid growth in 2011, the bank had a market share of approximately 6% of credit card receivables at year end.