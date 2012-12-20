French election contender Macron is Russian 'fake news' target - party chief
(This February 13 story was corrected to delete mention of RT picking up Sputnik report, adds RT comment in paragraphs 7/8)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 20 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Fubon Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd. ------------------- 20-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: Hong Kong
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
06-Sep-2005 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
14-Nov-1996 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
===============================================================================
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2
SACP bbb
Anchor a-
Business Position Moderate (-1)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Below Average
and Adequate (-1)
Support +1
GRE Support 0
Group Support +1
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Outlook
The negative outlook on FBHK reflects the pressured capitalization and potentially volatile earnings of Fubon Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (local currency A-/Negative/--), a core subsidiary of FBHK's parent group, and the resultant negative implications for the creditworthiness of the group.
On a stand-alone basis, we expect FBHK to maintain its satisfactory credit profile supported by stable earnings, adequate capitalization, and a reasonably prudent growth strategy.
We could revise the outlook to stable if the group's credit profile improves meaningfully. We could also revise the outlook to stable if FBHK's capitalization and core earnings increase significantly on a sustainable basis or the bank's business profile improves considerably through a stronger market position and more diverse revenue streams.
We could lower the ratings if the group credit profile deteriorates further. We could also lower the ratings if: (1) FBHK's impairment loans increase sharply from the current sound level; or (2) the bank's capitalization weakens substantially.
(This February 13 story was corrected to delete mention of RT picking up Sputnik report, adds RT comment in paragraphs 7/8)
UNITED NATIONS/SEOUL The U.N. Security Council denounced North Korea's weekend missile launch, urging members to "redouble efforts" to enforce sanctions against the reclusive state, but gave no indications of any action it might take.
PARIS, Feb 13 French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is a "fake news" target of Russian media and his campaign is facing thousands of cyber attacks, his party chief said on Monday.