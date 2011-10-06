DUBLIN Oct 6 There seems to be a change of mindset in Europe, particularly in committing to recapitalise banks, but an "unmitigated disaster" awaits if significant progress is not made in the next couple of weeks, Ireland's finance minister said on Thursday.

"There seems to be a change of mindset in Europe now and they seem to be addressing the recapitalisation and from remarks passed by the European director of the IMF, it looks as if they're looking at building the wall against contagion as well," Michael Noonan told Dublin's upper house.

"I hope that a lot will happen over the next couple of weeks because if it doesn't we are facing an unmitigated disaster and I certainly hope that that doesn't happen." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)