OVERVIEW
-- We have withdrawn all of our ratings in Epic (Industrious) after the transaction redeemed at a loss.
-- Epic (Industrious) is a U.K. CMBS transaction that closed in October 2006.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has withdrawn its 'D (sf)' credit ratings on Epic (Industrious) PLC's class A, B, C, D, E, and F notes (see list below).
On Oct. 28, 2011, we lowered to 'D (sf)' our ratings on all classes of notes in the transaction, due to the application of principal losses at redemption (see "Ratings Lowered To 'D (sf)' In U.K. CMBS Transaction Epic (Industrious) Following Application Of Losses").
We have today withdrawn our ratings on all classes of notes in the transaction as it has redeemed at a loss.
Epic (Industrious) was a commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction that closed in October 2006, with a scheduled note maturity in April 2014. The single underlying loan was initially secured on 120 properties located in the U.K.
RATINGS LIST
Class Rating
To From
Ratings Withdrawn
Epic (Industrious) PLC
GBP490 Million Commercial Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes
A NR D (sf)
B NR D (sf)
C NR D (sf)
D NR D (sf)
E NR D (sf)
F NR D (sf)
NR--Not rated.
