Apr 24 -
Summary analysis -- St. Jude Medical Inc. ------------------------- 24-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: United States
State/Province: Minnesota
Primary SIC: Surgical and
medical
instruments
Mult. CUSIP6: 790849
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Jun-2009 A/A-1 A/A-1
01-May-2008 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Rationale
The ratings on St. Paul, Minn.-based St. Jude Medical Inc. are derived from its "strong"
business risk profile and "modest" financial risk profile. The "strong" business risk profile
reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectation that the company will maintain leading
positions in implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICD) and pacemakers, as well as heart
valves, electrophysiology catheters, vascular sealing devices, and other high-tech content
cardiac and neuromodulation devices. High barriers to entry, and moderate product andgeographic
diversity support the business risk assessment. Still, the company's concentration in cardiac
rhythm management (CRM), competition/pricing, technology, and litigation risk are partial
offsets.
Constant currency revenue growth of 4% in 2011 was slightly below expectations because of
flat cardiac rhythm management (CRM) sales, a trend we expect to continue in 2012. The global
CRM market is experiencing a low-single-digit decline, largely from a sharp contraction in U.S.
ICD demand. While St. Jude's CRM performance exceeded the market's, recent quality issues
associated with the Riata and (silicone coated) Quick Flex leads could dampen prospective
performance in this segment, even though it no longer sells these leads. Nevertheless, with
moderate product and strong geographic diversity, our base case continues to envision overall
revenue growth to remain in the mid single digits in 2012; modest CRM declines (volume and/or
pricing) should be offset by double-digit gains in the cardiovascular (24% of sales), atrial
fibrillation (AF; 15%), and neuromodulation (8%) business segments. Subsequently, overall
revenue growth should accelerate as new products are approved and commercialized; the company
has increased internal R&D and acquired several new technologies over the past few years. An
EBITDA of about 32% (per our calculation) has been relatively stable for several years, and is
average for high-tech medical device companies. We believe the EBITDA margin, which was
relatively flat in 2011 over 2010, should improve modestly after restructuring activities that
began in the second quarter of 2011, including the relocation of CRM manufacturing from Sweden
to tax-advantaged locations, are realized. This operational improvement should offset
unfavorable product mix attributable to weak CRM sales; CRM and neuromodulation products are
higher margin than cardiovascular and AF products. In 2013, the EBITDA margin will be pressured
by about 100 basis points as the 2.3% medical device tax is implemented on U.S. product revenues
(47% of total revenues). Adjusted debt to EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted
debt were 1.6x and 43%, respectively, at Dec. 31, 2011. We believe debt levels will fluctuate as
St. Jude uses commercial paper to finance share repurchases and small- to mid-sized
acquisitions, because the majority of its cash balance is held overseas. As a result, we expect
debt leverage range between 1.5x and 2.x, and FFO to debt to generally exceed 40%, over the next
several years.