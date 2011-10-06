(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 06-

-- We are affirming our 'BBB' issue rating on the $4 billion secured callable floating-rate note program of Thor Asset Purchase (Cayman) Ltd.

-- Thor's average collections from flagged accounts reached over 243% of minimum collection amounts in September, 2011, compared with a transaction minimum threshold of 80%.

-- We understand that Thor is in the process of implementing a new transaction structure involving, among other things, the removal of certain features such as rating triggers.

-- We are withdrawing the rating on the Notes on Thor's request in anticipation of the restructuring.

Standard & Poor's Rating Services today affirmed its 'BBB' long-term issue rating on the $4 billion secured callable floating-rate note program (Series 1 and Series 2)(Notes) of Thor Asset Purchase (Cayman) Ltd. Following the affirmation we withdrew the ratings on the Notes at Thor's request. Thor is a Cayman Islands-based special purpose entity of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA; not rated), set up to monetize revenues from DEWA's power and water receivables.

Our rating affirmation is based on our view that the likelihood of the Emirate of Dubai (not rated) providing timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Thor in the event of financial stress remains "extremely high", as assessed according to our criteria for government related entities (GREs).

Our view of the likelihood of such extraordinary support is based on what we see as the "very important" role Thor plays in providing funding to DEWA, as well as Thor's "integral" link with Dubai, given the government's performance guarantee on DEWA's obligations to the company. We assess Thor's stand-alone credit profile at 'bb-' based on our view of its aggressive financial risk profile, only partially offset by its fair business risk profile.

In affirming the ratings on the Notes, we observe that Thor's collections from receivables far exceed the transaction's minimum collection thresholds, according to the company's latest monthly distribution report (dated Sept. 19, 2011). Average collections from flagged accounts, for example, reached 243% of minimum collection amounts, compared to a transaction minimum threshold of 80%. The latter is consistent with what we would expect at the current rating level and also underpins our affirmation of the ratings.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

