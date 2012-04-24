(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 24 -
Ratings -- Titan Cement Co. S.A. ---------------------------24-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/B Country: Greece
Primary SIC: Cement, hydraulic
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-May-2011 BB-/B BB-/B
04-Apr-2011 BB/B BB/B
05-Nov-2008 BB+/B BB+/B
24-Jul-2008 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
