Rationale

The outlook revision reflects our view that Titan will be able to sustain solid cash flows and an "adequate" liquidity profile over the next 24 months.

Titan was able to maintain solid cash flows despite disruption in its key markets in the year ended Dec. 31, 2011. This disruption was most notable in Greece, where Titan's combined domestic and export sales declined by 41% in 2011; as well as in Egypt due to recent political disruption and market volatility. These difficult market conditions, combined with the group's loss-making U.S. operations, contributed to a 19% reduction in overall group turnover to EUR1,091 million and a 34% decline in Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA to EUR205 million in 2011.

Despite this, Titan reported EUR82 million of adjusted discretionary cash flow in 2011, with which it continued to reduce net debt. As a result, the group maintained credit metrics with a degree of headroom for the ratings. Titan's adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt was 19.2% on Dec. 31, 2011, in line with our base-case forecast.

We believe that 2012 will be another challenging year for Titan, and the group could see its adjusted EBITDA margin decline further toward the mid-teens from 18.8% at year-end 2011. Nevertheless, we forecast that Titan should be able to maintain robustly positive discretionary cash flow, resulting in broadly stable credit metrics.

In our view, Titan's proactive liquidity management has allowed the group to maintain an "adequate" liquidity profile throughout the ongoing crisis in the global construction industry. We believe that Titan's liquidity will remain "adequate" in the next 24 months, even excluding commitments from the 'CCC' rated Greek banking sector that make up approximately one-third of the group's funding.

We continue to cap the long-term rating on Titan at 'BB-', in accordance with our criteria for nonsovereign ratings that exceed the ratings on European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU) sovereigns, owing to what we deem to be Titan's moderate exposure to the Hellenic Republic (Greece; Selective Default).

Our view of Titan's moderate exposure is based on our assessment of the group's:

-- Degree of concentration to the Greek jurisdiction of 20%-39%. In 2011, Greece contributed about 20% of group revenues. A portion of these revenues derives from exports, and we anticipate that this portion will increase in 2012. However, the share of revenues derived from the domestic market was substantially higher in 2011 than in the recent past.

-- Moderate sensitivity to Greece's economy. We view cement producers as being highly sensitive to their domestic macroeconomic environment. However, in Titan's case, this sensitivity is partially mitigated by the group's ability to export a meaningful portion of its capacity.

The ratings on Titan reflect our view of the group's "fair" business risk profile. Our assessment takes into account the risks and uncertainty of operating in the group's domestic Greek market; its exposure to high-risk North African markets where political uncertainty persists, and to the weak U.S. and southeastern European markets. These weaknesses are mitigated by the group's focus on deleveraging, consistent cash generation, "adequate" liquidity, and moderate long-term financial targets. The ratings also take into account our assessment of Titan's financial risk profile as "aggressive."

Liquidity

Our short-term rating on Titan is 'B'. We assess Titan's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. We believe that Titan's near-term liquidity requirements are covered by cash reserves, committed lines from non-Greek banks, and cash flow by more than 1.5x in the next 24 months.

Titan's near-term debt maturities amounted to EUR226 million on Dec. 31, 2011. The group has cancelled shareholder dividends and we believe that capital expenditures will remain limited, albeit more than the historical low of EUR65 million on an adjusted basis in 2011.

On Sept. 30, 2011, Titan activated and partially drew on its new EUR585 million forward-start, syndicated revolving credit facility (RCF), which matures in 2015. In our view, the RCF has sufficient commitments from international banks (two-thirds of total commitments) that Titan will be able to maintain a liquidity profile that we assess as "adequate," even under stress scenarios. These scenarios could arise from, among other things, closed capital markets and the potential inability of Greek syndicate members to uphold their commitments, due to the very weak credit quality of the domestic banking sector and the potential for further political disruption.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, Titan reported a significant cash balance of EUR334 million, which, combined with our belief that that the group manages counterparty risk effectively, is a key supporting factor in our liquidity assessment.

Titan has covenants on its RCF and other long-term debt that are based on a ratio of consolidated net debt to EBITDA of less than 3.5x. We believe that Titan has an adequate degree of headroom under this covenant in our base-case credit scenario, although further significant market disruption could reduce headroom to less than 15%. Such a scenario would put downward pressure on the group's "adequate" liquidity.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Titan will continue to effectively manage significant market disruption in the regions that it operates in, sustaining positive discretionary cash flow, broadly stable credit metrics, and "adequate" liquidity over the next 12 months.

Downward pressure on the ratings could arise if Titan were unable to maintain an "adequate" liquidity profile. This could occur if the group's earnings were to fall further than we forecast in our base case, resulting in reduced headroom or a breach of the group's debt-to-EBITDA covenant. Downward ratings pressure could also arise if we were to see a more substantial weakening of credit metrics than we account for in our base case, for example FFO to debt in the low teens.

Our criteria for nonsovereign ratings that exceed the ratings on EMU sovereigns limit any ratings upside until we raise our long-term rating on Greece to 'B' or higher.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action

To From

Titan Cement Co. S.A.

Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/B BB-/Negative/B

Titan Global Finance PLC

Senior Unsecured Debt* BB- BB-

*Guaranteed by Titan Cement Co. S.A.