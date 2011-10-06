(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 06- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Primus
Telecommunications Group Inc.'s announcement last Monday that it will
explore and evaluate strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value does
not immediately affect ratings, including the 'B-' corporate credit rating and
stable outlook.
Primus, a facilities-based provider of diversified communications services,
indicated that this evaluation process could lead to a number of potential
actions including recapitalization, sale or spin-off of assets, mergers, or
other business combinations. The outcome could also include no changes to its
current business plans. The timeframe for completion of exploration of
strategic alternatives is indeterminate. We will comment on potential ratings
impact of Primus' initiative to enhance shareholder value, if any, when and if
the initiative results in changes in strategic direction.