(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 06- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Primus Telecommunications Group Inc.'s announcement last Monday that it will explore and evaluate strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value does not immediately affect ratings, including the 'B-' corporate credit rating and stable outlook.

Primus, a facilities-based provider of diversified communications services, indicated that this evaluation process could lead to a number of potential actions including recapitalization, sale or spin-off of assets, mergers, or other business combinations. The outcome could also include no changes to its current business plans. The timeframe for completion of exploration of strategic alternatives is indeterminate. We will comment on potential ratings impact of Primus' initiative to enhance shareholder value, if any, when and if the initiative results in changes in strategic direction.