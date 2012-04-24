(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Rentokil Initial PLC -------------------------- 24-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Business

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

25-Jul-2008 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

03-Nov-2005 BBB/-- BBB/--

Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-based business services provider Rentokil Initial PLC are supported by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's position as a major player in key markets in the business services industry, good customer diversity, and relatively high operating margins. These factors are tempered, however, by relatively weak performance in specific parts of Rentokil Initial's business in recent years, the fragmented and competitive nature of the business services industry, and the company's relatively weak credit measures for the ratings, including falling Standard & Poor's-adjusted discretionary cash flows. On Dec. 31, 2011, Rentokil Initial had total adjusted debt of about GBP1.2 billion.

Despite leading positions in many of its markets, the company's profits and margins have been relatively weak over the past few years. This is partly a result of increasingly competitive markets, but is primarily due to internal operational inefficiencies and lower service quality, leading to weaker contract retention rates. The result was worsening operating losses at City Link moderated by improvements in the company's Textiles & Hygiene segment. In response, Rentokil Initial's management team has introduced both quality and profit initiatives, as well as introduced a new management team at City Link in 2011.