Dec 20 -

Summary analysis -- HSBC Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. ---------- 20-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Singapore

Local currency A+/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Insurance

carriers, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Oct-2009 A+/-- --/--

15-Sep-2005 A/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on HSBC Insurance Singapore reflects the implicit support from its parent, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. Ltd. (HSBC; AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+), and the wider HSBC group. The ratings also reflect the insurer's strong stand-alone capitalization and its conservative investment profile with strong liquidity. HSBC Insurance Singapore's strained operating performance due to high growth, and its modest, albeit improving, competitive position in Singapore's insurance marketplace counterbalance these strengths.

HSBC Insurance Singapore has shown increasing bancassurance penetration into the group's Singapore banking customer base, reflecting the enhanced integration in recent years. The insurer also receives support in actuarial, investments, product development, and risk management from the group.

HSBC Insurance Singapore's capitalization remains strong, based on our capital analysis. However, the insurer's capital buffer has declined from the previous high levels due to increased asset risk associated with higher equity holdings in its participating fund. Volatility in credit spreads has also affected HSBC Insurance Singapore's capital buffer. The insurer monitors its asset-liability matching position closely and adopts prudent reserving practices.

We consider HSBC Insurance Singapore's liquidity profile as strong with good investments, reflecting a significant asset allocation toward fixed-income instruments and cash. The insurer's bond investments constitute mostly government bonds and corporate debentures in the 'A' rating category or above. It also benefits from credit risk management provided by the wider HSBC group.

We consider HSBC Insurance Singapore's operating performance to be satisfactory in 2012, with volatile credit spreads affecting profitability. The insurer's non-life insurance operation remained profitable with a combined ratio of about 90% in 2012. The non-life business was transferred to AXA Insurance Singapore Pte. Ltd. (not rated) in November this year.

We consider HSBC Insurance Singapore's competitive profile as moderate, albeit gradually improving. In 2011, the insurer was the seventh-largest life insurer in Singapore in terms of total premiums written. HSBC Insurance Singapore's premiums growth was above the industry average, with much of the growth coming from its universal life product. We, therefore, consider the insurer as having a certain level of concentration risk. We expect HSBC Insurance Singapore to benefit from stronger economies of scale as it develops its bancassurance and agency networks in Singapore. The insurer has a diversified distribution platform, supported by HSBC (40.3%), agency (26%), independent financial advisors (5.2%), and others (28.5%) in 2011.

Enterprise risk management

We view HSBC Insurance Singapore's enterprise risk management as adequate. The insurer adopts its risk management framework from its parent. Various governance committees (insurance, operations, asset-liability management, and investment) are in place and they report quarterly to the centralized risk committee. In our view, the insurer's risk management culture is strong, with a stringent internal control framework. Its risk management team meets quarterly to update and review the insurer's risk exposures. The insurer incorporates its regular experience analysis into its pricing, embedded value, and reserving basis, as well as the wider strategic focus, as part of its robust risk management.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our belief that HSBC Insurance Singapore will remain strategically important to HSBC group and its capital position will remain strong. The insurer's increasing integration with the bank supports our outlook.

We may raise the ratings if we revise our view of HSBC Insurance Singapore's status to HSBC group to "core" from the current "strategically important." We consider the likelihood of this happening soon to be remote given the insurer's still relatively small size and contribution to the group's insurance profits.

We may lower the ratings if the operating performance of HSBC Insurance Singapore deteriorates to a level that impacts its capitalization. We may also lower the rating if the insurer's relationship with the HSBC group weakens. We consider this unlikely.