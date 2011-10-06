LONDON Oct 6 Iron ore developer London Mining
Plc said it is confident about operating successfully
in Sierra Leone, amid growing global resource nationalism in the
mining industry, because the country is keen to bring in foreign
investment.
"The government are completely behind developing Sierra
Leone's prosperity. They understand that Sierra Leone needs
foreign capital to develop its industries, particularly the
resource industries," Chief Executive Graeme Hossie told Reuters
on Thursday.
London Mining, along with rival AIM-listed iron ore group
African Minerals Ltd AMIq.L, both expect to ship their first
iron ore from Sierra Leone this year.
The West African country is due to hold a presidential
election next year, a decade after the end of a bloody 11-year
civil war, in what will be seen as a bellwether of recovery.
"They want to show some examples of success and they want to
attract capital into the oil exploration field because offshore
oil has been found and that requires a huge amount of
investment," said Hossie.
"They want to make sure they don't do anything that will
scare off international investors."
