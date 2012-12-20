(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos Santander 2's (FTA Santander 2, the issuer) asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) Short-term rating at 'F2sf'. The rating is not impacted by the restructuring announced by Santander, SGFT, SA, the management company, in the name of the issuer on 19 December 2012.

The affirmation follows a review of FTA Santander 2's performance and counterparties. The issuer is a single-seller partially-supported ABCP programme structured to purchase short-term receivables originated in Spain by Banco Santander ('BBB+'/Negative/'F2'). The conduit finances revolving purchases via the issuance of commercial paper (CP).

The conduit's rating is capped at Banco Santander's Short-term rating. The programme is supported by a liquidity facility, a letter of credit, and a guaranteed investment contract account all provided by Banco Santander. Furthermore, the issuer benefits from a call option over Banco Santander's receivables at a discounted price.

The conduit breached the default rate trigger on May 2012, which prevented it from issuing new CP until October 2012 when the default rate became compliant with the terms in the documentation. The structure prevents new CP issuance when the three-month rolling average of assets 120 days in arrears or more plus write offs of the period represent more than 0.70% of the outstanding balance of all assets.

The agency does not believe the increased default rate reflects a sustained deterioration of the performance of the assets. Instead, it was the result of Banco Santander's decision to voluntarily write off assets in a moment when the stock markets would not penalise the institution for presenting lower profits.

Fitch understands that the recessionary environment has impacted the characteristics of the assets (most notably, the extension of maturities). The agency is comfortable that the structure enforces adequate assets-liabilities maturity management reducing the risk of liquidity gaps. The renewal of the liquidity facility on 23 February 2013 will enable the conduit to continue issuing CP for another 364 days. In any case, the commitment to provide liquidity will continue to be effective until all outstanding CP matures.

The following changes have been announced to the structure of FTA Santander 2: i) the maximum CP issuance amount has been reduced to EUR3bn (down from EUR6bn); ii) the liquidity line can now be higher than 20% of the outstanding CP without triggering the early amortisation of the programme; iii) the relative size of the letter of credit has been doubled to represent 14% of the new maximum CP issuance amount of EUR3bn and is maintained at EUR420m; iv) the issuance of new CP will be suspended if and when the calculation of the reserve fund according to Fitch's formula (as described in the documentation) resulted in an amount exceeding the available EUR420m.

Fitch will shortly publish an updated Transaction Report of the transaction reflecting these changes to the structure.