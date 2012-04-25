(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 25 - Fitch Ratings has updated its commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) rating criteria.

There have been no substantial changes from the previous version, and therefore Fitch expects no impact on existing ratings. This report updates and replaces the prior criteria report titled 'Criteria for Rating CMBS in Asia Pacific', dated 16 August 2011.

This report summarises Fitch's criteria for assigning international ratings to CMBS in Asia-Pacific, including Japan, Australia and Singapore. Particular emphasis is placed on large-loan CMBS, including single-borrower CMBS, as this is the most common type of transaction in the region.

The report, 'Criteria for Rating CMBS in Asia Pacific', is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Criteria for Rating CMBS in Asia Pacific

here