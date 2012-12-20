(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 -

Summary analysis -- OTKRITIE Bank --------------------------------- 20-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/B Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Nov-2012 B/B B/B

19-Jul-2011 B-/C B-/C

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating B/Stable/B

SACP b

Anchor bb

Business Position Moderate (-1)

Capital and Earnings Weak (-1)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- An expanding commercial franchise, benefitting from completion of operational integration of banks acquired during the 2008-2009 market crisis.

-- A balanced funding profile and adequate liquidity cushion.

-- Lower concentration risks in the loan book than peers'.

Weaknesses:

-- Weak capitalization.

-- Residual risks emanating from integrated bailed-out banks.

-- Aggressive expansion in retail banking with untested underwriting practices.

-- Moderate earnings capacity.

Outlook

The stable outlook on Russia-based OTKRITIE Bank reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view that, at least for the next 12 months, the bank will focus on developing its new network and franchise and streamlining its network management practices and product lines. We expect that the bank will likely maintain a positive financial performance and gradually improve its margins.

We could take a positive rating action if the bank showed more conservative growth rates over time and strict underwriting standards in retail banking, leading to an improvement of its asset quality metrics. If a stronger business position were to substantially boost the bank's earnings generation to an extent that the risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio sustainably exceeded 5%, this could also likely trigger an upgrade.

We could take a negative rating action if concentrations increased in the loan book or if the bank experienced an unexpected setback in executing its new strategy. This would impair the bank's asset quality and likely put pressure on the capital position. If such pressure lowered the RAC ratio to less than 3%, it could result in a negative rating action

